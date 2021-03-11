TikTok Is Just Learning About Island That Hires Sheepdogs To Protect Endangered Penguins

minjiminjimominji/TikTok

TikTok is just discovering Australia’s Middle Island, where sheepdogs protect endangered penguins from hungry foxes.

Located off the coast of southern Victoria in Stingray Bay, next to the city of Warrnambool, the island is home to Little penguins, also known as Fairy penguins, which grow to around 30-40cm tall. In 2005, their population dwindled down to 10 after being preyed on by foxes.

So, authorities came up with a solution: pairs of Maremma Sheepdogs were brought in, working five or six days a week, to protect the penguins.

A recent TikTok shared by @minjiminjimominji brought the island to social media’s attention, with the clip racking up more than 1.2 million views and thousands of comments, with one person writing: ‘Omg, this is too much for my weak and fragile soul.’

The Penguin Preservation Project’s Peter Abbott told BBC News: ‘We went from a point where we had around 800 penguins down to where we could only find four. In our biggest bird kill, we found 360 birds killed over about two nights. Foxes are thrill killers. They’ll kill anything they can find.’

The first dog to be sent to the island was named Oddball, who became the subject of a 2015 film based on the story. As soon as he arrived, the foxes backed off.

Abbott said: ‘Leading up to when the dog went on the island, every morning we’d find fox prints on the beach. Putting a dog on the island changed the hierarchy. The foxes can hear the dogs barking, they can smell them so they go somewhere else.’

The whole idea came Swampy Marsh, a local chicken farmer who suggested lending one of his Maremma sheepdogs to help protect the penguins on the island. In the 15 years since, it’s been a major success for using guardian dogs as part of conservation efforts, as well as raising community support and awareness of the environment.

Since Oddball first arrived on Middle Island, along with his other furry pals, not one penguin has been killed, with the population surging to around 200.

For the most part, the island is closed to visitors in order to protect the penguins from ‘human trampling.’ However, people can visit in the summer months as part of Meet the Maremma Tours.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on attractions, the Middle Island Penguin Project started a GoFundMe to help raise money to care for the dogs and continue work on the island. Thankfully, it quickly reached its goal, amassing $36,699.