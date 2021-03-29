TikToker Destroys Myth That Trophy Hunting Helps Local Communities

huntingeducation/TikTok

A TikToker has taken aim at claims that trophy hunting benefits local communities, when all it does is harm animals.

Haydock Hunting (@huntingeducation) recently posted a string of videos targeting the arguments in favour of trophy hunting; the killing of animals, often exotic creatures on safari, for pleasure at the cost of thousands of dollars.

For example, the PERC argued that ‘bans on trophy hunting are likely to increase the challenge of conserving the world’s biodiversity’ due to the lack of incentives to protect land. This TikTok user isn’t so sure.

In one video, he started off by briefly sharing another creator’s video which says they’re ‘going broke’ after spending the contents of their bank account on a two-month hunt in Africa.

He then explains: ‘One of the biggest myths in the hunting community is that the money from trophy hunts goes back to the tribes and also helps support conservation for endangered species. This could not be farther from the truth.’

He then cites a study conducted by National Geographic – which you can read here – which pointed out Tanzania’s elephant population plummeting from 110,000 in 2009 to just over 43,000 at the end of 2014 due to trophy hunting. In Botswana, the ban on hunting elephants was also lifted in 2019, amid concerns over crops being destroyed by the wild creatures.

The TikTok creator then references another study carried out by Born Free USA – which you can read here – which found that less than 3% of the funds supposedly raised by trophy hunting actually went back to the communities, ‘and the corrupt government actually owns 40% of the land being used in these trophy hunts,’ he says.

That same study also estimated a live elephant could be worth as much as $1.6 million in its lifetime ‘through income from photographic tourism, many times the fee typically paid by a trophy hunter to shoot a bull elephant, which is usually around $40,000-45,000.’

He continues: ‘Trophy hunting does not support animals, it actually does the exact opposite. It’s an excuse for crazy people to go to foreign countries and kill exotic animals.’

If you look across the rest of his profile, you’ll find a number of other videos discussing the benefits of hunting. ‘The hunting industry in the US is the only thing keeping thousands of species out of extinction. Hunters contribute more money to conservation every year than any other group,’ he says in one video.

He continues: ‘What used to be $18 billion getting dumped into conservation every year from hunters is now only $16 billion because there’s less and less hunters every year.’