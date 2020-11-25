unilad
Toronto Zoo Polar Bear Promoted To ‘Honorary Master Corporal’ By Canadian Army

by : Julia Banim on : 25 Nov 2020 16:01
The Canadian Army has promoted a polar bear to the rank of ‘Honorary Master Corporal’, in acknowledgement of her fifth birthday.

Born November 11, 2015, Toronto Zoo named Juno after Juno Beach, a place that has great historic significance for the military. The Canadian landings took place on the Juno beach sector of the Normandy coast during World War II, and were among the most successful of the D-Day landings.

Juno’s name is thought to be fitting as polar bears are regarded as Canada’s national treasures, with the Canadian landings being a source of great national pride.

Polar bearPolar bearToronto Zoo

The Canadian Army officially adopted Juno after she made her public debut back in February 2016, and she has seen been decorated with all manner of prestigious accolades.

Juno, who is now entering her first reproductive year, first received the special honorary ranking of Private as a youngster. Then, to mark her first birthday in November 2016, she was promoted to Honorary Corporal.

Now Juno has been honoured by her army comrades once again, and is said to be the only bear to hold a rank in the Canadian Army.

Brigadier-General Conrad Mialkowski, commander of 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task Force Central, made the following statement in a press release:

By promoting Juno to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal, we continue to recognize her as a valued member of the Canadian Army community and we recognize her ongoing growth and development.

In her short career, Juno has demonstrated her strength, bravery, agility and resilience – at home and while on an 18-month deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg.

There she advanced her leadership skills and we are confident that she will continue her development as a polar bear and a proud member of the Canadian Army.

Polar bearPolar bearToronto Zoo
Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said:

We are truly honoured that the Canadian Army has promoted Juno to Master Corporal as she continues to be an outstanding ambassador for her counterparts in wild.

The mission of your Toronto Zoo is to connect people, animals, and conservation science to fight extinction and polar bears continue to be an iconic symbol of strength and survival for threatened and at-risk Canadian species.

Juno and the other polar bears that call the Toronto Zoo home, play an integral role in educating our guests about the direct impact of climate change and the loss of sea ice that directly impacts polar bears in the wild.

Congratulations Honorary Master Corporal Juno on your latest honour, and here’s to many more!

