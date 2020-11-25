Toronto Zoo Polar Bear Promoted To ‘Honorary Master Corporal’ By Canadian Army

By promoting Juno to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal, we continue to recognize her as a valued member of the Canadian Army community and we recognize her ongoing growth and development.

In her short career, Juno has demonstrated her strength, bravery, agility and resilience – at home and while on an 18-month deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg.

There she advanced her leadership skills and we are confident that she will continue her development as a polar bear and a proud member of the Canadian Army.