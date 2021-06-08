Tory MP Danny Kruger Fined After Puppy Causes Mass Stampede Of 200 Deer In Park

Tony Diver/Twitter

Conservative MP Danny Kruger has been fined after his puppy caused a stampede of 200 deer in London’s Richmond Park.

Kruger appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 7, where he admitted to losing control of his 11-month-old Jack Russell, Pebble, while out walking with his family on March 20.

Advert 10

Footage of the incident shared online shows the dog running around the London park and causing the deer to scatter, while Kruger called his name and attempted to get him away from the wildlife.

You can watch it here:

Kruger worked as the prime minister’s political secretary before being elected MP for Devizes in Wiltshire during the 2019 general election. During his court appearance he confirmed his name, address and date of birth and pleaded guilty to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park, ITV News reports.

Advert 10

Pebble was spotted chasing the deer by PC Samantha Riggs while Kruger was walking in the park with his wife and three children. Riggs is said to have called out for the owner to control the puppy, but Kruger was ‘at that point nowhere to be seen.’

The court heard Kruger was apparently only spurred ‘into action’ when volunteer ranger Duncan MacCallum asked him to call his puppy back. Once he managed to catch Pebble, Kruger put the dog on a lead.

PA Images

Speaking at the hearing, prosecutor Dominic Hockley said: ‘On March 20 this year, Danny Kruger’s white Jack Russell dog, Pebble, chased a large herd of fallow deer. It’s been said it only takes one pebble to start an avalanche. In this case it only took one Pebble to start a stampede.’

Advert 10

Hockley noted that many of the deer in the park were pregnant and left in a ‘panicked state’ after being chased by the dog.

Kruger is said to have been ‘contrite and apologetic’ in the wake of the incident, which lasted in total around 45 seconds.

He told police: ‘I’m sorry, I had no idea, I didn’t see the deer. Anyway, obviously he needs to be on a lead.’

Don Martin/Tony Diver/Twitter

Advert 10

Jae Carwardine, who defended the MP during his appearance, said Kruger’s attention had been ‘momentarily drawn away’ by his youngest son, who was tired after the long walk. She said the incident was something that Kruger ‘deeply regrets’ and stressed he will ‘take much greater care in the future.’

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram told Kruger he ‘should have known better, especially in Richmond Park, where everyone knows there are wild deer.’

He continued: ‘Your dog was not under control, he was able to frighten the deer and here you are in court today. The deer were clearly startled and frightened. It could have caused injury, fortunately it didn’t.’

Kruger has been fined £120 and was told he must pay £575 costs and a £34 surcharge, totalling £719.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: Tony Diver/Twitter