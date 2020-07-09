Warning: Distressing Content

Tourist Beats Seal Unconscious So Children Could Take Picture With It Astana TV/YouTube

Shocking footage shows the moment a group of tourists brutally beat a seal pup unconscious using rocks and sticks, just so children could take pictures with it.

The horrifying incident took place in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, and at this point it’s unclear whether the pup survived or succumbed to its injuries.

In the video, which has since been shared on social media, a playful grey seal pup can be seen swimming towards the shore near one of the city’s beaches before being approached by the group.

The men, believed to be tourists, then entered the water and began beating the defenceless animal, laughing the entire time as they hit it with their weapons of choice.

The unbelievably cruel incident took place in front of a large crowd of people, all of whom just watched and did nothing to intervene the entire time the pup was being attacked.

The attack was so brutal and so prolonged that the animal lost consciousness, with one onlooker saying this was done purposely so children could pose for pictures with the seal.

The unnamed witness told local media, as per The Mirror:

They beat the seal up until it passed out. Then they pulled it out of the water so that children could take pictures and have fun. After that, they threw the motionless body back into the sea. I don’t know if it survived.

tourists beat seal unconscious Astana TV

Kazakh model Yevgeniya Mukasheva shared the video to her Instagram followers alongside the caption: ‘If an animal comes close to you, it means it trusts you. How could you throw stones at the defenceless pup and laugh? Have you lost your mind?!’

‘When will we understand that we need to value and protect every creature on the planet?’ she continued, telling her followers that ‘mercy and compassion’ should always be the priority.

Commenting on the incident, Kazakh authorities expressed their disapproval, with Saken Dildakhmet, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, describing the tourists actions as ‘outrageous and wild’.

‘Such an attitude can cause a great damage to the fauna of the Caspian Sea and adversely affect the behaviour of these animals who may become aggressive and attack people,’ Dildakhmet added. ‘We ask you to show respect to nature.’

seal pup beaten unconscious Astana TV

Police are now looking for the perpetrators involved, with each person facing a maximum penalty of two years in prison for cruelty to animals.

Adil Shayakhmetov, Head of the Department of Territorial Inspection of Forestry and Animals, said they will pay for their crimes, stating: ‘There is cruelty to animals. Naturally, they will be identified… This is a punishable act by law.’

Hopefully those involved in this despicable act will be brought to justice soon.