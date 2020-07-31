Tourist Snaps Once In A Lifetime Picture Of Rare Black Leopard On First Ever Safari In India

I was completely stunned and came back to my senses after 10 minutes and started clicking pictures.

I was very lucky as I could see it for 40 minutes. I witnessed it drinking water from a pond, marking its territory and stalking langurs and monkeys. It was a brilliant experience.

We saw him in peak summer of June last month when it was 40-45 degrees of extreme heat, as there is more chance of the wild cats coming out for water. At one point, this leopard, who should be four years old, even walked past our jeep. It was a surreal moment.