Tourists Horrified When Seal Dies After Getting Trapped In Aquarium Tank Drain

Tourists at an aquarium in north-eastern China were left horrified when a seal died after getting its head stuck in a drainage hole.

Those visiting the spotted seal exhibit at Sun Asia Ocean World – based in the coastal city of Dalian in Liaoning Province – were greeted by the upsetting sight on December 29.

The lifeless creature could be seen floating upright in the tank, head stuck fast in the drainage hole while other seals attempted to nudge it free; swimming hopelessly around the trapped body.

Footage taken during the sad incident shows how an aquarium worker wearing a wetsuit entered the tank and attempted to wrench the dead animal from the drain.

Tourists could be seen looking on in horror as the staff member repeatedly pulled on the seal’s flippers, trying in vain to yank it free.

In a statement dated December 30, Sun Asia Ocean World confirmed the spotted seal had sadly passed away as a result of the accident, despite its handler having made efforts to save its life.

The incident reportedly took place after the seal managed to remove the cover using its mouth and claws. It was then that it was sucked head first into the water circulation drain.

The deceased seal’s head was eventually freed from the hole after the system was shut off, according to reports.

According to conservation website animaldiversity.org:

With climate change resulting in a reduction in the area of sea ice, there is concern for populations of spotted seals as well as other polar marine species as they face possible changes in habitat and prey distribution. Spotted seals are also victims of fishing by catch and poaching. At this time the species is considered to be data deficient by the IUCN. Only the Southern DPS of spotted seals was listed as Threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2010 by the National Marine Fisheries Service. This was due to reports of decreasing populations on Asian coasts.

When out in their natural habitat, spotted seals can reportedly be spotted throughout the North Pacific and on the east coast of Asia.

They are also said to be common in the Bering, Chukchi, Beaufort, and Okhotsk Seas where they tend to remain over the continental shelf. They can also be found living in the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

This particular seal was reportedly born and bred in captivity, with the aquarium expressing how handlers had been left ‘saddened’ by the incident. The aquarium has promised to launch an investigation.

