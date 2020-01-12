Trophy Hunter Who Filmed Himself Stabbing Deer Jailed For Seven Months

Warning: graphic content

A trophy hunter who filmed himself repeatedly stabbing a deer has been jailed for seven months for causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs.

Jimmy Price, 25, of Loose, Kent, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs, who were left unfed and untethered at his home, and a horse that had belonged to his late father – just one month after a gory video emerged of him knifing a deer multiple times.

A video played before the court showed the two dogs – Scout and Tramp – untethered and unfed at Price’s home, Forstal Farm.

A voice in the video was heard to say: ‘If they run away good luck to them, I tell you what, you’re the wickedest fella I’ve ever seen in my life.’

Tramp and Scout have fortunately gained 25% and 45% in body weight respectively within seven weeks of being fed properly by RSPCA staff.

Price was jailed for seven-and-a-half months, half of which will be spent in custody. He has also been banned from keeping dogs for a five-year period and ordered to pay £5,115.

This sentencing comes just one month after Price filmed himself stabbing a young deer in the neck and posing with dead hares during an illegal hunting competition.

Police arrested Price after he partook in an illegal hunting competition, which saw entrants compete for £1,000 in prize money. The hunter who produced evidence of having killed the most hares was the winner.

Following his arrest, Price’s phone was confiscated and handed over to the RSPCA for investigation.

Speaking about the shocking footage, RSPCA prosecutor Rowan Morton said:

It’s very difficult to even explain the gravity of what the video shows. There is a group of four males that can be seen with a deer. Jimmy Price is seen stabbing the deer multiple times in the throat while others shout at him to stab it.

Price’s brother, Danny, was sentenced in the very same court after being found guilty of letting a bay horse starve to death. A qualified jockey, the 29-year-old informed magistrates he believed the horse had been the responsibility of the person he had been selling it to at the time.

Magistrates heard he had stopped caring for the horse as he was in the process of selling it and believed the new owner to be responsible for its care.

The horse was found to have starved to death during an RSPCA raid back in March 2019.

As well as a 12-month community order, Danny Price will also have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a fine of £1,585.