Turtles ‘One Of Only Animals’ That Can Breathe With Their Butts

PA

Turtles are among some of the only animals that can breathe with their butts, all thanks to their shells.

Through a process known as cloacal respiration, turtles can extract oxygen directly from the water through their butts.

Advert 10

While turtles are notably famous for their butt-breathing abilities, other amphibians such as frogs and salamanders can also respire in a similar way.

PA

Jacqueline Litzgus, an ecologist at Laurentian University in Ontario has explained the key role turtles’ shells play in their ability to respire through their rear-ends.

She told National Geographic that while turtles typically breathe with their lungs, they aren’t always able to access fresh air.

Advert 10

‘These are animals that breathe with lungs and they cannot get [to the surface] for a breath of air for half their lives. To me, that’s mind-boggling,’ Litzgus said.

Instead, turtles in hibernation get their oxygen intake through their cloaca, the same orifice they use to urinate, defecate, and lay eggs.

PA

The blood vessels around the cloaca take in oxygen directly from the water. Therefore, turtles can obtain oxygen by moving water over the surface where the blood vessels are located.

Advert 10

Some turtles also hibernate in ponds that get frozen over during the winter. Biologist Maria Wojakowski told Business Insider that this is when a turtle’s shell comes in good use, helping them breathe without any oxygen at all.

She said the inside of their shells has a ‘scaffold-like structure’ that is able to store and release chemicals. When there is a lack of oxygen, turtles will switch from aerobic to anaerobic respiration.

However, a by-product of this process is a build-up of lactic acid, which if stored in the body, could kill the turtle. Luckily, turtles’ shells can absorb lactic acid, as well as release a substance to neutralise it.