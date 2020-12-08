Two Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Calves Spotted Off US Coast NOAAFish_SERO/Twitter

Two critically endangered North Atlantic Right whale calves have been spotted in the US.

Marine biologists were left overjoyed when they spotted the first calf swimming with first-time mum Chiminea, off the coast of Cumberland Island in Georgia on December 4.

However, things went from good to great when a second calf was spotted yesterday, December 7, swimming with bottlenose dolphins off Vilano Beach in Florida.

‘Soon enough, the team knew the mother would surface for a breath of air and the calving season would have the first live mother-calf right whale pair,’ Melanie White, a research biologist from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida, explained, USA Today reports.

White, who is currently serving as the aquarium’s North Atlantic right whale conservation project manager, added:

Uplifting news for this fragile species especially during the first week of December.

The incredibly hopeful news comes shortly after a dead North Atlantic right whale calf washed up on a North Carolina shore. Although more investigations must be done into the death of the critically endangered animal, it appears as though the calf died shortly after, or even during, birth.

Jane Davenport, who works as a senior attorney at the Defenders of Wildlife organisation, has described these most recent calf sightings as ‘a bright light in an otherwise dismal situation.’

She went on to explain that ‘while these new births deserve celebration, they amount to little if we don’t prevent the vessel strikes and gear entanglements that have reduced the population by 25% in less than a decade’.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the North Atlantic right whales have been close to extinction, after they were hunted almost into extinction. These days, they’re protected in the United States under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and in Canada under the Species at Risk Act.

Their name – the ‘right’ whale – comes from their docile nature, which sees them moving slowly just below the surface and close to the coastline, making them the ‘right’ whale to hunt.

While there’s no doubt about the fact that the sightings are incredibly positive, around 20 births per year are needed to ensure the species’ survival, and just 10 calves were born during the 2019-2020 calving season.

Pregnant female right whales are known to travel from feeding grounds near New England and Canada, to give birth in the waters around Georgia and Florida.