Two-Faced Cat, Biscuits And Gravy, Dies Just Three Days After Birth
Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced cat, has sadly died at just three days old.
The miraculous kitten hit headlines last week after being born in Albany, Oregon, on Wednesday, May 20. He unfortunately passed away on Saturday, May 23.
Sharing the sad news to the kitten’s 12,400 followers on Instagram, his owner, Kyla King, said she felt ‘blessed’ to have been part of Biscuits and Gravy’s story.
The heartfelt post read:
I want to thank everyone so much for your kindness and love. This story has been a story of life and how very precious it is, whether days or years, whether animal or human, life is so very precious and every single life is unique. I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people.
We loved him and cared for him and he passed in my hands. We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious. I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me. Thank you all.
Despite sharing one body, the cat had to two fully developed faces, meaning the two of them could do different things at the same time.
Born alongside several other healthy kittens, the Kings decided to rehome the others and keep Biscuits and Gravy.
Part of another post on his Instagram page read:
This photo was taken about an hour before Biscuits died. Kyla gave up 3 1/2 days of her life to put all of her efforts into saving him. He was born with the longest of odds and by living nearly 4 days, he beat those odds. I wish I hadn’t said that we wished he was eating more. That prompted many of you to tell us what we were doing wrong. The fact is he was eating very well. What I meant was we wished he could put on weight.
Kyla added that he ate, peed and pooped a lot but unfortunately wasn’t putting on weight, which made it hard work for such a tiny kitten to support a large head with two complete faces.
She went on to thank people for their kindness and prayers for Biscuits and Gravy, adding ‘We will never forget your kindness’.
RIP Biscuits and Gravy.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
