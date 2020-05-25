Two-Faced Cat, Biscuits And Gravy, Dies Just Three Days After Birth

I want to thank everyone so much for your kindness and love. This story has been a story of life and how very precious it is, whether days or years, whether animal or human, life is so very precious and every single life is unique. I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people.

We loved him and cared for him and he passed in my hands. We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious. I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me. Thank you all.