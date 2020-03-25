Two-Legged Dog Called Lieutenant Dan Is The New Cadbury Bunny
In some very welcome news, Lieutenant Dan – a two-legged dog from Ohio who steals hearts everywhere he goes – has been named as the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.
The sweet boy beat 10 adorable finalists all vying to be the furry new face of Cadbury’s, including a 24lb stray cat called Lunchbox and a therapy llama by the name of Conswala.
Lt. Dan will now be the star of the 2020 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter advert. He will also receive a $5,000 cash prize and – best of all – a very worthy $10,000 donation given in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Lt. Dan – who had to have his back legs amputated when he was still just a pup – has won fans all over the world with his adventurous spirit and beautiful grin.
Despite having suffered his fair share of health difficulties, Lt. Dan has a truly inspiring zest for life and enjoys an active lifestyle filled with play-fighting, swimming and Frisbee-chasing.
Lt. Dan’s proud human mama, Laura, told UNILAD:
We are just so excited that Lieutenant Dan is the newest Cadbury Bunny. Through this process the love and support that so many have shown for Lieutenant Dan has been amazing.
It means the world to our family that he has so many people who can also love him despite being different and we are excited to continue to share his story and joy for life. Thank you to everyone who has supported him!
Laura went on to explain that due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, she is currently uncertain about how and when the commercial itself will be filmed.
However, Cadbury’s will be keeping her in the loop and will reportedly try to do something when possible.
Many congratulations to Lt. Dan!
Topics: Animals, Cadbury Bunny, Cadbury's Bunny, Cadburys, Lieutenant Dan, Two-Legged Dog