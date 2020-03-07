Two-Legged Dog Called Lieutenant Dan Winning Fans All Over The World

The biggest thing is to make sure you fully understand what you are getting into. A handicapable pet or a pet with an intense medical condition is a lot of extra work.

It usually means expecting to add extra time (more than your normal dog) to your daily routine, accommodating your house (we had to build a ramp on our deck and make other modifications for Lt. Dan) to your pet, higher medical bills, maybe special food and one of the hardest things we have found is finding a good dog sitter for a dog with special needs.

However, these pets can give you so much! They give so much unconditional love and daily inspiration! Now Lt. Dans routine is normal for our house and we let him get all the same attention the other pups get!

He goes on adventures with us, he gets to snuggle on the couch and he sleeps in bed with us. You just have to be willing to take a chance on the special and different ones!