Two Men Rescue Turtle From Jaws Of Hungry Tiger Shark

@kaiowenfishinginc/TikTok

Two guys have proven that not all heroes where capes, some where sunglasses and surf shorts.

While fishing in the Bahamas, the two men noticed the turtle in the grips of a tiger shark’s mouth.

Advert 10

Fortunately for the little guy, the shark appeared to be clamping down on its extremely tough shell, and eventually the turtle was able to wiggle its way out of its mouth.

@kaiowenfishinginc/TikTok

However, the shark wasn’t giving up anytime soon and continue to circle the animal before the two fishermen stepped in and saved him.

Tiktok account @kaiwonefishinginc shared the clip on Sunday, November 29. In the video, you see the shark heading towards the boat with the turtle flapping around in its mouth followed by one of the guys saying, ‘holy sh*t’.

Advert 10

See it for yourself here:

Feeling sorry for the poor thing, after it manages to escape from the shark’s mouth, the two men hoist the turtle onto the boat to safety.

Advert 10

The end of the clip shows to fishermen releasing the animal back into the water. One of the fishermen confirmed this in the comments on the video writing, ‘You might not be able to tell but we relocated the turtle a few miles away from the shark’.

@kaiowenfishinginc/TikTok

People commented their gratitude for the two guys saving the turtle with one person writing, ‘The sea turtle is endangered and the tiger shark is not, so thank you for relocating him, even though you took away the shark’s food’.

Someone else wrote, ‘Thank you for saving that poor baby. The despair on his face killed my heart’.

Advert 10