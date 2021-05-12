Two Same-Sex Penguin Couples Form At London Aquarium

Without a doubt, our Gentoo penguins are one of our most loved creatures and we’re so pleased that we’re able to reopen our doors in time for guests to be able to witness their amazing courtship rituals.

Gentoo penguins are the ultimate romantics, and their dating techniques are truly unique – so much so that as humans, we could certainly learn a thing or two from their passion and commitment to finding a mate.

As well as our male-female penguin couples, this breeding season we also have two female same-sex couples who are also going through their nesting rituals.