Two-Toned Cat Fathers Kittens In Each Of His Distinctive Colours
An extremely unique, two-toned cat has fathered two kittens in each of his distinctive colours.
Cat dad Narnia has two different colours on his face perfectly split down the middle, but he’s not a chimera cat, leaving his owner and geneticists stumped. Looking at the quirky cat’s face, it’s almost as if architects designed him to have an exact 50/50 split in colouring, but it seems it’s down to pure luck.
Despite only having one DNA, where chimera cats have two, Narnia has fathered a grey kitten named Phoenix – matching the right side of his face – and a black one called Prada, matching his left side. Narnia also boasts a small white spot beneath his mouth that Prada has inherited.
While the adorable kittens got their father’s colouring, neither of them got Narnia’s beautiful blue eyes, which are typically seen on white cats.
Narnia’s owner Stephanie Jiminez spoke about her cat and the tests he’s had to discover where his unique colouring stems from.
Stephanie explained, via Bored Panda:
A geneticist performed tests and [found] Narnia has only one DNA… there remains a mystery for science.
He also has beautiful blue eyes, which is very rare in a cat that is all black. Normally blue eyes are often found in white cats.
When Narnia was born I was extremely surprised. I knew immediately that he was exceptional. He was born with a double black and grey face, which is very rare – normally a cat cannot be black and grey.
If Narnia didn’t make you want to rush to your local rescue centre and get a cat for yourself, MPs have now said that lonely people in Britain should be prescribed a cat to keep them company.
While Prada and Phoenix have gone on to find their forever homes, there will be lots of equally adorable moggies looking for homes elsewhere. You never know, getting one may be the purrrfect solution to loneliness.
