unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Two-Toned Cat Fathers Kittens In Each Of His Distinctive Colours

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Jun 2020 18:53
Two-Toned Cat Fathers Kittens In Each Of His Distinctive ColoursTwo-Toned Cat Fathers Kittens In Each Of His Distinctive ColoursSplitpics UK

An extremely unique, two-toned cat has fathered two kittens in each of his distinctive colours.

Advert

Cat dad Narnia has two different colours on his face perfectly split down the middle, but he’s not a chimera cat, leaving his owner and geneticists stumped. Looking at the quirky cat’s face, it’s almost as if architects designed him to have an exact 50/50 split in colouring, but it seems it’s down to pure luck.

Despite only having one DNA, where chimera cats have two, Narnia has fathered a grey kitten named Phoenix – matching the right side of his face – and a black one called Prada, matching his left side. Narnia also boasts a small white spot beneath his mouth that Prada has inherited.

KittiesKittiesSplitpics UK

While the adorable kittens got their father’s colouring, neither of them got Narnia’s beautiful blue eyes, which are typically seen on white cats.

Advert

Narnia’s owner Stephanie Jiminez spoke about her cat and the tests he’s had to discover where his unique colouring stems from.

Stephanie explained, via Bored Panda:

A geneticist performed tests and [found] Narnia has only one DNA… there remains a mystery for science.

He also has beautiful blue eyes, which is very rare in a cat that is all black. Normally blue eyes are often found in white cats.

When Narnia was born I was extremely surprised. I knew immediately that he was exceptional. He was born with a double black and grey face, which is very rare – normally a cat cannot be black and grey.

NarniaNarniaSplitpics UK

If Narnia didn’t make you want to rush to your local rescue centre and get a cat for yourself, MPs have now said that lonely people in Britain should be prescribed a cat to keep them company.

While Prada and Phoenix have gone on to find their forever homes, there will be lots of equally adorable moggies looking for homes elsewhere. You never know, getting one may be the purrrfect solution to loneliness.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals, Cats, Chimera Cat, cute, kittens, Now

Credits

Bored Panda

  1. Bored Panda

    Cat With Split-Colored Face Becomes A Father To Kittens In Each Of His Colors Interview With Owner

 