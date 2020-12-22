Two Widowed Penguins Comforting Each Other Wins Best Picture Of 2020
There have been a lot of moving pictures taken during a unique year. However, a picture of two penguins comforting each other in Australia is the best of them all, according to the Ocean Photograph Awards.
Earlier this year a photo of two penguins seemingly comforting each other across from city lights went viral. Many have people have found the image heartwarming, and it has now been recognised by Oceanographic magazine’s Ocean Photograph Awards 2020. The image was taken by Tobias Baumgaertner in Melbourne.
You can see the touching image in an Instagram post by Baumgaertner below:
The image won the Community Choice Awards, which has five finalists before being chosen by a public vote. Unsurprisingly, this image struck a chord with many, and it also has an incredible story behind it.
In the caption below their Instagram post, Baumgaernter shared the story of the two penguins:
A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.
I spent three full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment.
Baumgaernter went on to thank everyone who had supported the photo and added that he hoped everyone enjoyed the image as much as he did. Judging by the reaction, it seems people are not only enjoying the image of the two penguins but finding it very moving, too.
