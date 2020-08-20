Ultra-Rare White Killer Whale Spotted Near Alaska

When the other killer whales of the pod first popped out of the water, it’s exciting of course because orcas are wonderful to see but then I saw kind of a glow under the water and I’m thinking, wow that’s an awfully white killer whale, that’s doing something funny. And no it was just genuinely the white killer whale and it popped up and you could hear an audible gasp from everybody on the bow, going oh my gosh what are we seeing here. It was really incredible.