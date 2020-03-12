Unicorn Dog Has One Ear In The Middle Of Her Head goldenunicornrae/instagram

This adorable dog has been compared to a unicorn as she has just one ear in the middle of her head.

Rae the golden retriever is winning the hearts of social media users across the world because of her unique attribute.

Apparently she was left with one ear after an accidental injury at birth, and as she’s grown older her ear has ‘migrated’ to the top of her head.

Instagram was only blessed by Rae’s presence last month but she’s already amassed an impressive 12,500 followers.

People are understandably loving Rae – just like us – with lots of fans leaving comments on her super cute pictures dubbing her a ‘unipupper‘.

One person commented on a photo of her saying, ‘What a beautiful pupper’, while another said they were ‘obsessed’ with her.

Another person commented:

Now all the dogs are going to want to have one migrating ear! Too freakin’ cute! Or should I say “freakishly” cute?

The ‘accidental injury’ referred to in the account bio is believed to be Rae’s mum playing with her a little too roughly when she was younger, leaving one of her ears needing to be removed.

However, it’s evident the accident hasn’t debilitated the gorgeous golden retriever in any way, as she can still hear through her one ear.

The puppy’s page currently only has 20 snaps of Rae on, but we’re very excited to see more pictures of her living her best, one-eared life.