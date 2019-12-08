Unicorn Rabbit Is Looking For A Forever Home In Time For Christmas

RSPCA/PA

We all know the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the beloved festive hero who ended up using his differences to save Christmas.

Proving the other arsehole reindeer wrong, Rudolph used his bright shiny nose to guide Santa through the fog and soar to fame.

And at this most magical time of the year, what could be better than opening up your home and hearth to another unique animal?

Meet Wonky, a beautifully quirky ‘unicorn rabbit’ who has one adorably floppy ear positioned on the tippy top of his soft little head.

This four-year-old bundle of fluff is said to be a very affectionate boy who loves being petted. Sadly, he’s still looking for a special human friend to give him the love and attention he deserves.

Wonky is currently residing at the Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire branch of the RSPCA, but is hoping to be hopping into a more permanent residence by Christmas.

Somewhat adorably, Wonky would apparently benefit from some female rabbit company and would – understandably – be looking to have plenty of toys to play with.

According to a post on the Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire RSPCA Facebook page:

Wonky is a wonderful white lop eared rabbit. He’s got the most adorable wonky ear which flops right over his face when he greets you and at other times sticks right up in the air from the center of his head which makes him look like a unicorn!! He has beautiful big blue eyes and is a larger rabbit (over 3kg). He loves attention and will happily sit with you while you fuss him. He’s not keen on being lifted though which is usual for a rabbit. Wonky is four years old and will need a large, secure housing set up or an indoor home where he can stretch himself out. He would really benefit from female rabbit company or constant interaction and lots of toys if he lives indoors.

If you are hoping for snuggles by the Christmas tree with Wonky, you better hop to it. The post has since gone viral, with plenty of people falling ears over bobtail for this precious bunny.

One person commented:

What a gorgeous boy he is.

Another said:

I would love this beautiful bun.

Find out how you can bring Wonky home here

