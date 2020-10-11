Sea Creature Compared To The Blob Isn’t Actually Dangerous

As crazy as these sea hares may appear, they are not particularly rare or special and they’re definitely not dangerous in any way. There are a couple of species of sea hare present in Texas bays – they can live in most shallow water, and temperate or tropical climates if there is an abundance of algae.

This sea hare was found and recorded by our biologists and then returned to the water. We return all organisms to the water after they have been recorded. The data is then combined with other similar data points and used to help us make fisheries management decisions.