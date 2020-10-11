Sea Creature Compared To The Blob Isn’t Actually Dangerous
Despite a strange sea creature looking pretty sinister on first inspection, it turns out it isn’t actually dangerous.
The gelatinous creature was recently discovered during a routine survey of the marine life in Nighthawk Bay, Texas, by a member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Knowing that the unique ‘blob’ would spark attention on social media, the department shared a video on Facebook and challenged their followers to identify it.
The most common guess was that the creature was ‘the blob’ from the 1958 movie of the same name. The movie was about a misunderstood teen, who fights to save his town from a gelatinous monster from outer space. Others compared it to something you’d expect to see on Stranger Things.
While it could easily pass off as a monster, you’ll be pleased to know it’s not anything sinister, and is actually completely harmless.
Julie Hagen, spokesperson for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, explained that the creature is actually a sea hare.
As crazy as these sea hares may appear, they are not particularly rare or special and they’re definitely not dangerous in any way. There are a couple of species of sea hare present in Texas bays – they can live in most shallow water, and temperate or tropical climates if there is an abundance of algae.
This sea hare was found and recorded by our biologists and then returned to the water. We return all organisms to the water after they have been recorded. The data is then combined with other similar data points and used to help us make fisheries management decisions.
Sea hares crawl by lifting the front end of their foot and stretching it forward on the ground and then moving the rest of their body up. While I’ve never personally seen one before, apparently they’re actually quite common.
Professor Culum Brown, from Macquarie University’s Department of Biological Sciences, told Australian Geographic: ‘They’re crazy common. Because they graze on the algae, they take up the pigments and sometimes the toxins that’s found in the algae, and so their colour is really variable. That’s obviously an awesome technique to [be able to] blend into your surroundings.’
Professor Brown compared sea hares to garden snails, though without an obvious shell; sea hares shells are supposedly internalised.
