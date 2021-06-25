Up To 10,000 Prize Pigeons Mysteriously Disappear During Race

I’d like to think the number missing today is a lot less and it should get a lot less over the next few days.

Pigeons are actually very clever if they do get tired and into difficulty they’ll find another pigeon loft where they can rest up and the people there will take care of them.

Then when they’re fit enough and healthy enough, they will liberate them to return home. We would hope that by perhaps this time next week all of them should be home.