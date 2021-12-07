US State Wants To Lift Protections So People Can Hunt Grizzly Bears

Alamy

Grizzly bears could become a target for hunters in Montana if the US Fish and Wildlife Service grants a request to end protections for some of the species.

The northwest of the state Montana is home to the largest concentration of grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states, recording more than 1,000 bears across Glacier National Park and nearby expanses of forested wilderness which make up an area known as the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

Hunting of the animals is banned in the US outside Alaska due to threatened species protections, however on Monday, December 6, officials announced that the state is asking the Fish and Wildlife Service to lift protections.

The request comes following an increase in attacks from grizzly bears as a result of a growing population, with a change to the federal protections allowing state wildlife officials more flexibility to deal with the animals that get into conflicts.

In a statement addressing the matter, per CBS News, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech said:

We’ve shown the ability to manage bears, protect their habitat and population numbers. It’s time for us to have full authority for grizzly bears in Montana.

Granting the request would pave the way for public hunting of grizzly bears in Montana for the first time in three decades, and the possibility of the move has prompted concerns from wildlife advocates who have warned of overhunting.

Environmentalist John Horning, with the group WildEarth Guardians, expressed belief the state would push hunting ‘to the absolute limit so they could kill as many grizzlies as possible.’

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon has said a legal petition to lift protections across northern Montana will be filed following a meeting of state wildlife commissioners on December 14.