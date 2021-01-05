Utah Fishermen Risk Their Lives To Rescue Baby Deer Stranded On Frozen Lake
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission at Panguitch Lake in Utah, when a fisherman saw a young fawn deer stuck on the frozen lake.
Bransen Jackson and his friend found the poor creature unable to get its footing, like a real life Bambi, and instantly knew they needed to help.
So, the pair made the treacherous journey over the ice, towards the fawn mule deer, which was said to be around one year old.
In the video, the deer can be seen clearly struggling to get back up, as the pair move closer towards it.
Speaking to 2KUTV, Jackson recalled the moment they first discovered the deer:
I looked over there and squinted, [and said] ‘Dude, that’s a deer. We gotta go save it of course!’
We slowly just started making our way over there, at one point his boot actually went through a crack in the ice. So it was really thin, but I was like ‘we can’t just let this deer sit there’.
After finally making it to the panicked animal, Jackson admitted he wasn’t entirely sure what to do next.
‘Should I try to push it, or should I try to pick it up? I was like ‘man, this might kick me if I try to pick it up’. I picked it up and it was super calm, super docile, like it kind of understood, okay these guys are going to try and help me,’ he recalled.
‘I picked up the deer and [the ice] cracked a little bit, and I was like, oh my gosh, and I so I just hurried up and took off for the shore and hoped for the best.’
Jackson added:
Honestly, I was expecting to pick it up and get kicked and it would start thrashing about and freak out, but it was just so docile and like ‘I can’t do this on my own, this help is great’. It was a pleasant surprise for sure!
We were trying to calm it and it was just so cool to be, you know there was nothing holding it there and it wasn’t thrashing and you could just pet it and it was super calm, so it was just like a big dog – it was cool.
Although the pair were unsure how the fawn had ended up on the ice in the first place, they were relieved to have helped it out of harm’s way. We do love a happy ending.
