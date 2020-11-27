Utah Wildlife Bridge Is Saving Animals’ Lives, Officials Confirm

Utah Wildlife Bridge 2 Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook

A wildlife bridge in Utah is helping to save the lives of all sorts of animals.

In recent years, concerns over animal safety around roads have translated to wildlife bridges, built to help creatures cross over treacherous areas such as motorways.

While it’s hazardous for the wildlife, it’s also dangerous for humans too – it’s estimated that more than 200 people die in animal-vehicle collisions every year in America, from an average of one-two million incidents. Fortunately, Utah’s bid to solve the problem is working.

Check out a video of the animals using the bridge below:

Back in 2018, the nearly 350ft-long wildlife bridge over the state’s I-80 officially opened, hoping to reduce the number of accidents occurring between animals and motorists in Parleys Canyon. It’s not a standard road, instead layered with dirt, rocks, boulders and other natural resources. Officials also built six miles of fencing to ward off animals from the interstate.

After its first two years of operation, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is happy to report that a wide array of animals have taken to their new route. The agency wrote in a Facebook post: ‘It’s working!’

Bear Wildlife Bridge Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook

It continued: ‘Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parley’s Canyon wildlife overpass this year. As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well. Please keep off of this overpass. Thanks!’

In a compilation shared to social media, several animals are seen crossing the bridge, including moose, porcupines, deer and even a bear.

As per USA Today, the bridge’s construction was sparked by a disquieting wave of animal deaths on the interstate, with 46 deer, 14 moose and four elk killed in 2016 and 2017.

Utah Animal Bridge 2 Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook

As the bridge passed its first year of operation, transportation spokesman John Gleason said the results were already ‘encouraging’.

He continued: ‘From what we can tell, the number of accidents there is down dramatically. At least initially, it appears the investment in safety is paying off. And we expected it to take several years before the animals got used to using it, so this is great.’

Gleason added: ‘We want to make the bridge feel as much a part of the surroundings as we can. It’s a win for both wildlife and people that drive on the road.’