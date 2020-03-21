Vampire Bats ‘French Kiss With Blood’ To Form Lasting Bonds
Nothing says true love like a bloody French kiss, right?
I’m sure we all remember our first proper kiss. Unless you’ve been gifted with luck from above, it’s quite often a bit embarrassing for both parties involved.
However, when it comes to vampire bats, snogging is about more than pleasure or bragging – it can actually save their lives.
According a new study, published in the journal Current Biology, vampire bats establish friendships with long-lasting bonds via a ‘kind of horrifying French kiss’.
Researchers assigned to the project were looking to assess just how bats actually developed relationships among one another. Do they slide into their bat-mates DMs? Throw them a little chat-up line while hanging upside down? Nah, they just share regurgitated blood – who needs Tinder?
It’s more than an act to attract a mate, though – if vampire bats go three days without food (which is generally the blood of cattle and birds), they could actually die of starvation. So, in their disgusting kindness, other bats’ lives could be saved.
Professor Gerald Carter, author of the study and behavioural ecologist at Ohio State University, explained:
We go from bats starting as strangers from different colonies to group-mates that act to save each other’s life. They have this ‘boom and bust’ foraging experience, so they either hit it big and get a large blood meal or they’re starved for that night.
Food sharing in vampire bats is like how a lot of birds regurgitate food for their offspring. But what’s special with vampire bats is they do this for other adults.
It’s important to bear in mind that the flying mammals often drink up to half their body weight in blood every single day. However, while it’s key to the species survival, researchers were also careful to note that these specific behaviours were a crucial component of the mammals’ bonding.
The study found that unfamiliarity with one another was rarely a deterrent to the bats – if they became isolated in a roost together, they’d soon begin grooming and ‘mouth-licking’ before swapping blood. Lovely.
Also, it appeared their grooming isn’t just for the practical means of cleaning their fur. Even after they were spick and span, the bats would continue grooming – suggesting it to be another behaviour associated with maintaining relationships.
Vampire bats are a bit unlike their other bat relatives, in that they feed exclusively on blood, while other species are known to enjoy eating fruit, nectar and insects.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]