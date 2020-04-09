Very Happy Bulldog's Eyebrows Leave Her Looking Permanently Sad Madame Eyebrows/Instagram

This English bulldog has such a sad expression it’s enough to make you want to cry. I assure you though, she’s much happier than she looks.

Advert

The gorgeous dog was born with forlorn-looking heavy eyebrows, which gives her a permanent expression of sadness – earning her the title of Madame Eyebrows.

Fortunately, despite what her facial features may lead us to believe, Madame’s owner Janina says she’s a perfectly pleasant pooch.

‘She’s a very funny and very happy dog,’ Janina told UNILAD.

Advert

Madame’s brows almost give off the look of a sad clown forced to entertain yet another child’s birthday party, however I think it’s fair to say she’d be distinctly more fun.

The dog’s unique look has earned her a little slice of online fame, with her Instagram account already amassing an impressive 138,000-strong following in just six months.

It’s filled to the brim of heartwarming photos of Madame in various different outfits, from pretty pink bows, to slick sunglasses, and I can guarantee it will brighten your day.

Even a stiff drink and a cute little outfit isn’t enough to get rid of Madame’s forlorn expression, though it’s sure to pull on your heartstrings.

Luckily, you can tell from clips of her running around and doing her general dog business, wagging her tail and running with sticks, that she’s a much happier canine than her brows would lead you to believe.

Madame Eyebrows, thanks for brightening our day.

Advert