Very Proud Cat Opens Tupperware And Takes A Bite Out Of Every Single Cookie Inside
A mischievous cat made zero effort to hide how smug she was after successfully opening a Tupperware and taking a bite out of every single cookie inside.
Like many of us, Nellie the cat loves food. Her owner, Allison Riebel, says the feline ‘lives to eat instead of eating to live’, and Nellie’s passion for snacks is so great that her humans have even managed to teach her dog-like tricks, such as sit, fetch and high-five, by tempting her with treats.
Nellie doesn’t always like to work in order to fill her belly, though, and she recently set out on a covert mission in order to get her paws on a snack without her owners knowing about it.
Allison, who volunteers at the Wildlife Medical Clinic through the University of Illinois, had decided to treat her fellow volunteers to some homemade cookies, and knowing Nellie might have her eye on them the cautious owner decided to seal the baked goods in a Tupperware.
It seems like a safe enough container; without opposable thumbs, those plastic tubs would be pretty difficult to open. However, apparently no container is safe when the desire is great enough, and Nellie’s desire for the cookies was very great indeed.
Somehow, the crafty cat manged to crack open the Tupperware, after which she set about stealing the cookies, one by one, taking a bite out of each and every one of them.
Speaking to The Dodo about the hilarious situation, Allison said:
Nellie somehow opened the container and took all the cookies out and onto the floor.
The funny thing is I know she took them all out separately because if she had just knocked them out of the container, the cookies would have broken. But they were spread out across our dining room floor with little bites out of each.
So she took them all out separately and chopped them all separately and did it quietly enough to not get noticed.
Allison was only made aware of the theft when Nellie knocked something over, causing the owner to come and investigate.
She found her lovingly made cookies scattered on the floor, each one with telltale bite marks on them, and knew exactly what her cat had been up to.
Though Nellie was probably somewhat aware the cookies weren’t intended for her, she was nothing but proud of her achievement, and a brilliant photo shows the cat grinning up at her owner, as if waiting for praise.
Allison continued:
She did not seem guilty. She plays it off very well. It’s both infuriating and hilarious. She’s very proud of herself.
Nellie’s parents clearly shouldn’t underestimate the cat’s skills, especially when food is involved!
