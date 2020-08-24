Video Of Scorpion Eating With Its Mouth Claws Is Absolutely Terrifying
A video of a scorpion eating with its mouth claws has surfaced online and it looks like a real life, miniature demogorgon.
The video was shared on Facebook group Snakes with Hats Community on Friday, August 21, and shows everyone how a scorpion terrifyingly eats its food.
It’s hard to tell what the little guy (or girl) is eating, but, while many would expect the insects to eat their food with their large, front pincers, they actually have mini, teeny tiny ones that almost appear to come out of their face.
Take a look here:
Since the video was posted over the weekend it’s been shared almost 1,000 times and people have commented their horror.
One person wrote, ‘Oh my god this is just too difficult for me to watch but I am appreciative of its value’, while another person said, ‘Absolutely fascinating. But I don’t think I like it very much’.
Another commented, ‘I want to set myself on fire after watching this…’
One added, ‘Ok I love scorpions and never knew they did this this is so cool,’ while another said, ‘Me waiting for it to give birth out it’s mouth then realising it has mouth claws.’
Another wrote, ‘I was today years old when I discovered scorpions have mouth hands’, as another person commented, ‘Is that it’s f*cking mouth??? Or is like a baby living in the dead body idk I’m so confused and a little stoned’.
One said, ‘Hey, that’s terrifying,’ while another said, ‘I don’t know what I expected a scorpion’s mouth to look like, but it definitely wasn’t that.’
Another person wrote, ‘Aren’t you glad the scorpion is NOT the size of a car?’ – most definitely, but it could make a hell of a good movie, though.
Turns out scorpion’s bodies are broken into three parts, the head (prosoma or cephalothorax), the abdomen (mesosoma) and the tail (metasoma).
Scorpsweep.com explains the three parts:
The prosoma includes the eyes, mouth, and the characteristic pair of claws called pedipalps, which have pinchers on the end called chelae. The pedipalps are not legs, rather they are additional appendages used to grab and hold prey, mates, or a rival scorpion during competition.
The mesosoma is comprised of seven segments and contains 4 pairs of clawed walking legs, which enable scorpions to climb nearly any surface very well. The segments of the mesosoma contain the reproductive, respiratory, and other organs.
The metasoma is the familiar tail of the scorpion, which is comprised of five additional segments and terminates in the telson. The telson contains a pair of venom glands and a hypodermic aculeus or venom-injecting barb (stinger) that allows the scorpion to sting prey or predators or humans.
Well, I guess you learn something new every day.
CreditsSteve Albano/Facebook
