Video Reveals The Surprising Noise A Cheetah Makes

Social media users have expressed their surprise over footage of a cheetah making a noise you may not expect to come from such a big animal.

Despite falling into the same species as your average house cat, cheetahs are more commonly associated with other big cats such as lions and tigers due to their presence out in the wild.

With that in mind, it’s easy to imagine a cheetah letting out an almighty roar with its sharp teeth on display, in a manner not too dissimilar to the roaring lion that indicates you’re watching a Metro Goldwyn Mayer film.

As it turns out, however, cheetahs do not roar like lions. In fact, when it comes to their vocal expressions, it seems they’re much more similar to the little felines that curl up on your bed and wind themselves around your legs.

Footage taken of two cheetahs in what looks to be an enclosure demonstrates these noises, with the video showing the big cats purring and letting out rather adorable meows.

Check it out below:

Expressing their surprise at the video, one Twitter user wrote: ‘I was today years old when I learned Cheetahs meow’.

Another person who shared the clip responded: ‘today I learned that cheetahs don’t growl or roar, tHEY MEOW. it’s the best thing i’ve seen all day’

According to National Geographic, cheetahs are one of the few big cats, alongside lynx and snow leopards, which do not roar.

Delving further into the reasons why this is, Seaworld explains that roaring cats, which include lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards, have an ‘incompletely ossified hyoid, which in theory allows them to roar but not to purr’.

Cheetahs, meanwhile, ‘belong to the ‘purring cats’ subfamily and as such do not roar’.

As well as purring and meowing, cheetahs can produce growls, chirps and what is known as an ‘explosive yelp’, which can reportedly be heard by humans from as far as two kilometres away.

While their chirps are known to take place between a mother and her cubs, moans, growls, hisses and spitting vocalisations are ‘generally produced in agonistic or combative situations’.

Though the footage of the cheetahs meowing is undeniably cute, don’t let it fool you into thinking they’re just as chilled out as house cats. As the fastest land mammal on Earth, the animals can reach speeds of 60 or even 70 miles an hour, so it’s probably not a cat you want to play ‘chase the string’ with.

