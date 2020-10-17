Violinist Keeps Kitten In Bumbag While Practising
A needy kitten wouldn’t let her owner practise playing the violin, so she created a cute way to keep her four-legged friend happy.
Esther Abrami is a professional violinist from France and recently fostered an adorable kitten named Rémila.
As music is her profession, Esther practises for several hours a day, which entails her standing up for long periods of time – much to Rémila’s dismay.
The kitten simply loves to sit on Esther’s lap, something she can’t do with her foster mum is playing violin, and so Rémila would cry next to Esther the whole time she’s playing.
In a bid to keep Rémila happy and still be able to practise her music, Esther decided to wear a bumbag and put the tiny cat in it while she plays.
Speaking about Rémila’s neediness to The Dodo, Esther said:
I tried practising sitting down, and she’d lie down on my lap but I can’t always be practising sitting down.
I had the idea of having a little bag in which I could put her in and have around my waist. Never did I think she would absolutely love hanging in there!
See it for yourself here:
She cries when I leave her on the floor so here’s what I did 😂 1. Start of my practise session 😻 2. End of session 😴-Rémila’s story: This kitten was abandoned but thankfully rescued by the cat shelter Association Féli-CitéAs a host family I took care of her for the past week. When she arrived she was less than 400 grams, scared and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days. I’m happy to say that after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles Rémila has now become one of the friendliest cats I’ve ever seen. She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist! #AdoptDontShop
Geplaatst door Esther Abrami op Dinsdag 22 september 2020
Esther’s now able to practise without worrying about her foster kitten, and soon discovered that Rémila is quite the music fan herself.
She added, ‘I realised she absolutely loves music! I can literally practise for an hour without her moving from the bag. To know she enjoys my music has created a really special bond between us.’
Esther and Rémila’s relationship is the definition of wholesome.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]