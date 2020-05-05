Virginia Guy Squirts Cheese Whiz Onto Bald Head To Distract Dog While Clipping Nails

Ridgeback nails grow quickly because they are meant to be outside runners, so I have to do it about every two weeks. At four weeks, grinding the nails is like the pedicure scene from the movie Dumb and Dumber.

Trimming a dog’s nails can be tedious. They are often scared of the clippers and the loud noise of the Dremel tool. To accustom the dog to trimming, you feed him treats while doing the trimming. Eventually, he will allow you to do it with no problem.

However, Jax is a 90lbs Rhodesian Ridgeback and they are known to be stubborn and very strong. They are also very food motivated, so this keeps him in one place and allows me to focus on one paw at a time.