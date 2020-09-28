Watching Cute Animals Can Reduce Your Stress Levels By Up To 50%
Watching cute animals can help to reduce your stress animals by up to 50%, a new study claims.
The study, led by University of Leeds alongside Tourism Western Australia, saw 90 participants look at videos of quokkas –long touted as the ‘happiest animal in the world’ – for 30 minutes.
In fact, earlier this year people were having a hard time accepting quokkas were real because they are so cute.
This sample included 15 students who were preparing to take an exam 90 minutes after the experiment and four university staff who had previously stated feeling stressed at work.
Across the whole group, the average blood pressure dropped from 136/88 to 115/71, with one participant’s heart rate falling from 90bpm to 68 bpm – a drop of more than 24%. On average, anxiety levels dropped by 35%, with some experiencing a reduction of nearly 50%. The full findings were published on First Stop Singapore.
Dr Andrea Utley, one of the researchers involved in the study, commented:
It was clear that students were anxious ahead of their exams, with heart rates and blood pressure for most participants mildly elevated before our session took place. Indeed, in some individuals, heart rate and blood pressure were even higher, indicating a higher level of stress for those participants.
Throughout the course of the session, heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety.
The positive results of the study have seen the inception of Quokka TV online, equipped with a curated selection of quokka content for the general public. It’s currently being trialled by Singapore Airlines and the Western Australia tourism board.
Elen Thomas, UK Market Manager for Tourism Western Australia, told the MailOnline: ‘The study results are a fantastic reminder that we benefit massively from exploring and enjoying the natural world. We hope to welcome UK visitors to Western Australia soon. In the meantime, we hope Quokka TV provides a welcome mood boost.’
With everything going on in 2020, Quokka TV would be welcome to roll out globally.
