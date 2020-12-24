Weather Phenomenon Could Cause Falling Iguanas, Florida Residents Warned Pixabay/angie_angers/Twitter

In the UK, winter brings with it strong winds, cold rain and seemingly endless nights. In Florida, it apparently brings falling iguanas.

Green iguanas are native to South America, Central America and the Caribbean, but they arrived in South Florida through the pet trade. It’s not unusual for the reptiles to hang out in trees in Florida, but when temperatures drop to 40°F (4°C) or below, they slow down or become immobile.

As a result, the iguanas can lose their grip on tree branches and go tumbling to the streets below, potentially surprising passersby.

Iguana Pixabay

Florida could be looking at its coldest Christmas since the ’90s this year, and earlier this week the National Weather Service in Miami issued an update to let residents know what kind of weather events are in store.

In a tweet posted on Monday, December 21, the service wrote:

Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!

While a tourist might be shocked to find it raining iguanas, Florida residents have some experience of the sight as the same thing happened during a cold spell in January, when the Weather Service in Florida had to assure people that while the cold-blooded creatures ‘may fall from trees’, they ‘are not dead’.

Chris Michaels, a meteorologist with WSLS News in Roanoke, Virginia, explained that iguanas ‘can become lethargic’ at about 50 degrees, but their movements are even more impacted when temperatures fall lower.

He explained:

It’s when the temperature drops to about 40 degrees or lower that their blood doesn’t move around as quickly. As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees in which they frequent.

Michaels went on to point out that while falling iguanas have been documented before, the situation is ‘far from normal’, likely because of how rarely temperatures drop to low levels in South Florida.

Residents have been advised to leave any seemingly chilly iguanas alone as they may feel threatened and bite when they warm up.

Iguana Pixabay

The Weather Service warned high-temperature-loving Floridians that wind chill temperatures may drop to the 30s across the region on Saturday morning, but they’re set to moderate fairly quickly and reach the mid-70s for highs in Miami by Sunday.

Hopefully any iguanas that fall victim to the cold weather will be able to get their blood pumping again quickly, allowing them to scurry back into the trees and avoid becoming an accidental hat for passersby.

