unilad
Advert

Weather Phenomenon Could Cause Falling Iguanas, Florida Residents Warned

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Dec 2020 17:13
Weather Phenomenon Could Cause Falling Iguanas, Florida Residents WarnedWeather Phenomenon Could Cause Falling Iguanas, Florida Residents WarnedPixabay/angie_angers/Twitter

In the UK, winter brings with it strong winds, cold rain and seemingly endless nights. In Florida, it apparently brings falling iguanas. 

Green iguanas are native to South America, Central America and the Caribbean, but they arrived in South Florida through the pet trade. It’s not unusual for the reptiles to hang out in trees in Florida, but when temperatures drop to 40°F (4°C) or below, they slow down or become immobile.

Advert

As a result, the iguanas can lose their grip on tree branches and go tumbling to the streets below, potentially surprising passersby.

IguanaIguanaPixabay

Florida could be looking at its coldest Christmas since the ’90s this year, and earlier this week the National Weather Service in Miami issued an update to let residents know what kind of weather events are in store.

In a tweet posted on Monday, December 21, the service wrote:

Advert

Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!

While a tourist might be shocked to find it raining iguanas, Florida residents have some experience of the sight as the same thing happened during a cold spell in January, when the Weather Service in Florida had to assure people that while the cold-blooded creatures ‘may fall from trees’, they ‘are not dead’.

Chris Michaels, a meteorologist with WSLS News in Roanoke, Virginia, explained that iguanas ‘can become lethargic’ at about 50 degrees, but their movements are even more impacted when temperatures fall lower.

Advert

He explained:

It’s when the temperature drops to about 40 degrees or lower that their blood doesn’t move around as quickly. As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees in which they frequent.

Michaels went on to point out that while falling iguanas have been documented before, the situation is ‘far from normal’, likely because of how rarely temperatures drop to low levels in South Florida.

Advert

Residents have been advised to leave any seemingly chilly iguanas alone as they may feel threatened and bite when they warm up.

IguanaIguanaPixabay

The Weather Service warned high-temperature-loving Floridians that wind chill temperatures may drop to the 30s across the region on Saturday morning, but they’re set to moderate fairly quickly and reach the mid-70s for highs in Miami by Sunday.

Hopefully any iguanas that fall victim to the cold weather will be able to get their blood pumping again quickly, allowing them to scurry back into the trees and avoid becoming an accidental hat for passersby.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
News

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street
Animals

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One
Music

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph
Science

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Florida, Now, weather

Credits

WSLS News and 1 other

  1. WSLS News

    Look out! Florida forecasters warn of falling iguanas Christmas morning

  2. NWS Miami

    @NWSMiami

 