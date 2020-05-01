Weatherman’s Adorable Dog Interrupts Broadcast As He Works From Home

In recent weeks, millions of us have done our best to adjust to the working from home lifestyle in a bid to follow social distancing guidelines.

While this might have been a breeze for some, for others – those who have to, say, film a live broadcast from their living room while their needy dog looks on – it’s proven to be a tad more difficult.

That’s exactly what happened to meteorologist Paul Dellegatto last month when he tried to present the evening’s forecast, only to be continuously interrupted by his dog, Brody, who wanted all of his attention.

Paul, the chief meteorologist for Fox News 13-Tampa Bay, was in the middle of explaining the week’s weather when he hit a slight bump in the road; when trying to load up his forecast maps, he realised he couldn’t because Brody kept hitting his head on the computer.

The weatherman then got the golden retriever to jump up on his lap, presumably to get him away from the computer and stop him from causing anymore damage while also giving him the attention he craved – and deserved, obviously.

Then, as he still somehow managed to deliver the weather forecast – without his visual cues, might I add – Paul kept Brody entertained while also giving him a bit of a lecture for his naughty behaviour, telling him: ‘That wasn’t quite smart.’

You can’t stay mad at that adorable face for too long though, as Paul quickly learned, with the meteorologist just getting on with his job while still giving Brody most of his attention.

Brody seemed pretty content with his new role as a weatherman, turning to the camera to bask in his new found fame – although he did at one point make no effort to stifle a ginormous yawn, prompting Paul to say: ‘Didn’t mean to keep you up.’

As he tried to finish up his broadcast, Paul tried to push Brody down and away from the camera, telling him: ‘Buddy, we’re gonna eat after this.’

However, it wasn’t to be as just as he was about to go off air, the dog took a detour and headed straight to the window, on the other side of which the show’s camera operator was filming the broadcast to maintain social distancing.

The curious pup couldn’t resist sniffing the person out, leading Paul to say: ‘Oh boy,’ and the show’s anchor to say: ‘This is amazing.’

All in all, it was incredible and potentially – definitely – the best news broadcast to come out of isolation. What a good boy.