Weatherman’s Needy Cat Interrupts Broadcast As He Works From Home

A weather presenter was interrupted by his needy cat mid-broadcast and went on to co-present the show with her.

I’m pretty confident that every cat owner who’s working from home will have been interrupted by their pet at one time or another, whether they’re mercilessly meowing for food, clawing your leg for attention or deciding your laptop is the perfect place for a nap.

14 News presenter Jeff Lyons found his cat wanted some love in the middle of his broadcast last week, so he picked up the fluffy feline, Betty, and continued to present the weather with her stretched out in his arms.

Betty’s appearance took the world by storm – no pun intended – and the video went viral with thousands of views and shares. In response to her newfound fame, Jeff and the rest of the team decided to reward Betty with ‘the highest honour [they] can give in the weather department’ – her own lower-third graphic which labelled her as ‘Betty the weather cat’.

Jeff and Betty have since made a number of appearances together as co-presenters, though the weatherman admitted he had to bribe the cat to take part.

Sharing one of his broadcasts on Facebook, Jeff wrote:

Co-Weathering with Betty. Two hams on the screen and a little ham on my fingers made it work…at least for awhile. Why do I get the feeling I’m performing tricks for the cat instead of the other way around ?

Jeff even began to track Betty’s popularity around the country, showing a map adorned with pictures of his pet rather than weather-related icons.

Jeff acknowledged many of his viewers were simply there to watch the cat, rather than hear about the weather, but he soldiered on with a great broadcast nonetheless.

Betty may not be very good at predicting the weather, but I think she makes the perfect co-host for Jeff.