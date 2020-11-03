Whale Nearly Swallows Kayakers In Terrifying Video californiamammabear/TikTok

A couple of kayakers had a lucky escape after a huge humpback whale emerged out of the water and threw them out of their boat.

Julie McSorley and her friend Liz Cottriel were whale watching on the waters of Avila Beach in California on Monday, November 2, when a close encounter found them capsized under the water, after their kayaks were almost swallowed by the whale.

Advert 10

A clip filmed by another whale watcher, which has been shared to TikTok, shows the huge whale leaping out of the water and catapulting the two friends out of their kayak. At point, it evens looks like the kayakers fall into the whale’s mouth.

You can check out the full video here:

Advert 10

Speaking to Fox 26 News, Liz recalled the moment they realised the whale was beneath them:

I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m gonna push.’ Like, I’m gonna push a whale out of the way! It was the weirdest thought. I’m thinking, ‘I’m dead. I’m dead.’ I thought it was gonna land on me. Next thing I know, I’m under water.

Fellow kayakers rushed over to the pair in a panic, but fortunately both Julie and Liz made it back out of the water unharmed – with the exception of Julie losing her car key.

Whale Nearly Swallows Kayakers In Terrifying Video californiamammabear/TikTok

Advert 10

‘We got back to the car, I was shaking my shirt and a bunch of fish came out of my shirt,’ Liz said.

‘I was infatuated by them and in awe. But I never expected one to be right here, in my face!’

That really is taking whale watching to a whole new level.