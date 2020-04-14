Wild Animals Seen Enjoying Yosemite National Park And Roaming Freely During Closures
For a rare moment in modern history, Yosemite National Park lies quiet. During the relative peace and quiet of the outbreak, animals are roaming free in the vacant space.
Yosemite Valley is ordinarily a tourist hotspot, as thousands flock from far and wide to its picturesque majesty in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. However, in order to limit the spread of the virus, the national park has been shut to the public since March 20.
In the subsequent weeks, wildlife that’d normally keep to themselves have been venturing out into the vast expanse of suddenly still land. As the park wrote on Facebook, ‘it’s reassuring to see that nature carries on as it always has’.
In a Facebook live stream, wildlife biologist Ranger Katie noted that black bears began enjoying their newfound freedom almost immediately after the park closed.
She explained:
For the most part, I think they’re having a party. I think that this time of year is difficult for the animals here. There can literally be walls of cars, stop and go traffic or people in the park.
So, for the bears, they normally have to pick through these little corridors that they have to move through in the valley to get from point A to B. Now that there are no people, the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to go, which is kind of cool to see.
As well as climbing trees and generally enjoying the open space, they’ve been getting busy. Dane Peterson, a worker in Yosemite Village, said: ‘The bear population has quadrupled. It’s not like they aren’t usually here. It’s that they usually hang back at the edges, or move in the shadows.’
It’s not just bears that are having a grand old time – carefree coyotes and bobcats have also been out exploring. The park usually attracts more than 300,000 visitors at this time of year – while it may not be under the best circumstances for us, I think the animals deserve a springtime to themselves for a change.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
