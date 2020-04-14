Wild Animals Seen Enjoying Yosemite National Park And Roaming Freely During Closures

For the most part, I think they’re having a party. I think that this time of year is difficult for the animals here. There can literally be walls of cars, stop and go traffic or people in the park.

So, for the bears, they normally have to pick through these little corridors that they have to move through in the valley to get from point A to B. Now that there are no people, the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to go, which is kind of cool to see.