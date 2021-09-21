Wild Monkey Holds Puppy Hostage For Three Days Before Incredible Rescue

Newsflare

A two-week-old puppy has been rescued and given a new home after it was snatched by a wild monkey in Malaysia and held hostage for three days.

The tiny black and white pup, named Saru, is believed to have been a stray belonging to a litter in the neighbourhood of Taman Lestari Putra, where it was snatched on September 16.

After grabbing the tiny dog, the wild monkey fled to the top of an electricity post while onlookers gathered on the street below.

Newsflare

Locals claimed the monkey was part of a gang known to steal food from houses, and after seeing Saru fall victim to the monkey’s thieving habits, residents have started to suspect they are also responsible for the disappearance of other missing cats and dogs in the area.

Concerned members of the public tried for three days to rescue Saru, with one onlooker named Cherry Lew Yee Lee repeatedly travelling with neighbours to the area where the monkey was last spotted.

Their efforts proved futile as the monkey kept running away along electricity lines, but it soon returned to find food while clutching the dog in its arms. On the third day of the dog-napping, residents managed to scare the monkey by pelting it with small rocks and wood until it dropped the puppy into bushes below and made an escape into nearby trees.

See footage of the rescue below:

Cherry, who saw the scene unfold, said the puppy looked ‘weary and tired’ but that the monkey ‘did not seem to hurt it’.

The onlooker continued: ‘The monkey was just holding the puppy while it moved around. It looked like it was treating the puppy as a friend or its baby, it was very strange. However, we still needed to save the poor dog because it appeared to have been starving.’

After the dog had been rescued, a local checked it over for injuries and gave it some food before it was adopted into its new home.

Newsflare

Neither the dog, the monkey or any locals were reported as having been hurt during the incident, with the pup now said to be settling into its new home.

Monkeys prove to be a persistent problem for the Malaysian government, which reportedly receives an average of 3,800 complaints from the public about the animals nationwide every year. As a result, the country’s wildlife department devised a mass culling programme with up to 70,000 macaques killed annually between 2013 and 2016.