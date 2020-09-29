Wildlife Park Removes Parrots From Display For Swearing At Customers Pixabay/lincswildlifepark/Instagram

Parrots at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire had to be removed from public view after they started swearing at unsuspecting customers.

Everyone loves a day trip to see some animals, but you don’t expect the creatures to start hurling abuse when you’re just trying to admire them, which is exactly why chief executive officer Steve Nichols had to take action.

The five foul-mouthed parrots were adopted by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park last month, after which they were quarantined as they prepared to join the park’s other 1,500 parrots.

While in the room together, the birds came up with a fun new hobby: squawking obscenities at one another and everyone else they set eyes on.

Nichols told Lincolnshire Live that since the park’s opening in 2003, it has ‘always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language’, so it’s something staff are used to, though it never fails to be funny.

He continued:

But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again.

After hearing the staff laugh at their language, the birds began to laugh too, leading to a scenario Nichols likened to an ‘old working men’s club’ where they were ‘all just swearing and laughing’.

Having spent days perfecting their routine, the birds were more than ready to show it off to the park’s customers, which is exactly what they did as soon as they were out of quarantine.

Nichols said the birds swore at a customer within 20 minutes of being let loose, and before long ‘all sorts of obscenities came out’, with one woman ‘really [getting] some abuse’.

Thankfully, the customers found it funny, though staff were worried at the thought of children coming to the park at the weekend. In an attempt to make them stop swearing, staff put the birds in an off-shore enclosure in the hope that ‘they will start learning other parrots’ noises’.

Nichols explained:

They are African grey parrots and they are very, very good at learning vocalisations from all sorts of noises.

In case the birds continue their bad habits, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park now plans to release them in separate areas so any swearing will at least be more subtle, rather than ‘three or four of them all blasting it out at once.’

Nichols said the swearing birds have provided some light relief during the coronavirus pandemic and what has been a tough time for the park.