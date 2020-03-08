Wildlife Photographer Captures Shocking Moment Eagles Fly Off With Piglet

I had been invited to capture the unique and diverse birdlife inhabiting these world class wetlands. Little did I imagine witnessing two massive sea eagles swooping low over my vehicle, one with a feral pig firmly gripped in its powerful talons.

Despite its powerful wings, the sea eagle struggled to gain altitude before landing its prey upon a small island within the wetlands, where together the eagles shared the prey.

I hurriedly snapped these images with a 500mm Telephoto lens as the sea eagles swept past. It was one of the most unusual sights I’ve seen.

I thought it must’ve been a fish at first but as soon as I focused, I could see it was a piglet. It must have weighed around 5kg. Definitely not something I’ve witnessed before.