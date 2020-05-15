Wildlife Photographer Shares Mesmerising Video Of Moth With Wing Like Tiger Eyes

Eyes of the tiger, or wings of a moth? A wildlife photographer managed to capture a spectacular insect on video.

David Weiller specialises in vivid imagery of weird and wacky animals from all across the world. One glimpse at his website and you’ll see a wide array of creatures, from booted raquet-tail hummingbirds to hammerhead flies from Costa Rica.

However, one video is particularly striking; a moth with intricate wing patterns resembling tiger-like eyes.

Tiger Eyes Moth David Weiller

The specific creature in the clip is a Brahmaea Hearseyi moth, found all across Asia, from Burma and Western China to Indonesia and the Philippines. As David says, ‘the 15cm moth has some of the most intricate optical illusion wing patterns’. Its wingspan has even been known to range up to 20cm.

Across its graphic wingspan, the rather impressive ‘fake eye markings make it look like an owl or a tiger’.

Tiger Eyes Moth David Weiller

David added:

The parallel fine lines are typical of the graphic patterns of the Family Brahmaeidae. These lines are wavy, broken, accentuated and cover a large part of the wing surface. You may notice the curious ‘electrocardiograms’ of the hindwings, and the ‘tiger skin’ effect of the forewings.

The video has accrued more than 13,000 views, with one user commenting: ‘That is a beautiful creature! I love the pattern and how gorgeous the ‘eyes’ look. Would love to see a moth like this in real life!’

Tiger Eyes Moth David Weiller

David regularly posts extraordinary images and clips, which you can find across his Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Even as someone chronically afraid of all bugs, this is pretty cool.