Woman Battles Humungous Furry Spider With Broom After Finding It Hiding Behind Door

tracelovescake/TikTok

An Australian TikToker relied on her broom after discovering a massive, furry spider hiding behind a door.

As a UK resident with crippling arachnophobia, there’s two things to note: firstly, writing this story was obviously a nightmare; secondly, while I may be scared of spiders, I’ve never had to face the sort of panic-inducing beasties you’ll find Down Under.

Advert 10

TikTok user @tracelovescake found a tarantula crawling around a door in her home. Instead of burning the house down and running for the hills, she bravely grabbed a broom.

The video, which has been viewed more than 45,000 times, starts by saying, ‘The joys of living in Australia.’ To the tune of Kreepa’s Oh No, she carefully videos around it, exclaiming, ‘I can see how furry it is!’

Advert 10

Soon after, she grabs a huge tub and gently encourages it off the wall and inside. Even after putting the lid on it, she still seems horrified.

She’s been praised by viewers for not hurting the arachnid, with one user commenting, ‘Great job. Thanks for not killing it.’ Another wrote, ‘You are a lot braver than I am, I would be screaming and running out of my house and I would be setting my house on fire to get rid of the spider.’

Advert 10

Australians are well acquainted with spiders, whether they’re tarantulas or of the giant huntsman variety. The woman clearly wasn’t too affected by the encounter – in a later video, she revealed she’s kept the spider for the time being. ‘We won’t keep her forever but we are fascinated,’ she wrote.