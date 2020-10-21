Woman Builds Adorable Bedroom For Her Cats MaudFeijt/Twitter

We love our pets like we love our own children, so it only makes sense that they have their own bedrooms – and this cat owner created just that.

Maud Feijt shared her innovative idea on Twitter on Saturday, October 17, and it’s simply adorable.

By the looks of it, Maud has used two IKEA doll beds for her feline friends’ new sleeping spot. While IKEA has denied that its doll beds aren’t actually made for cats, I think Maud’s cats Prim and Pippa – and many other cats – would argue otherwise.

Since sharing the sweet pictures on social media, the tweet has generated more than 543,000 likes and an impressive 81,300 retweets at the time of writing.

Maud has given fellow users updates on how Prim and Pippa are getting on with their new room, sharing a picture of them exploring while claiming Prim slept a whole night on her adorable new bed. Apparently Pippa is still slightly sceptical though…

In regards to her tweet going viral, Maud wrote, ‘Please stop liking this, my cats will get even more arrogant if they find out they’re famous.’

Other pet owners replied to the tweet, explaining they had done similar for their four-legged friends too.

Along with sharing a picture to demonstrate, one person said, ‘We have the same beds, they’re the cutest […] our little one loves it.’

Another person wrote, ‘We have the Ikea cat bed set up too… one in each window… I was convinced that, in typical cat fashion, they wouldn’t actually sleep on them but they are never out of them!’

Sorry IKEA, but the cats have spoken.