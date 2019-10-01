Woman Climbs Into Zoo Enclosure And Taunts Confused Lion

Artista Urbano/Instagram

There’s pushing your luck, and then there’s climbing into a lion enclosure and taunting one of the huge animals as it stands just a few feet from you.

What’s the best way to describe that decision? Oh right; pure stupidity.

Apparently the risk of being pounced on by an actual lion wasn’t enough to deter the woman in this video, however, as she was filmed this weekend standing in the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

Watch her taunt the animal below:

The unidentified woman had reportedly climbed into the animal’s enclosure before entering some sort of stand-off with the male lion. She remained still for a few seconds as the beast watched her, then, having presumably decided she was safe, the woman lifted her arms and did a little dance.

The entire situation is incredibly baffling, though to be fair the lion seemed quite accommodating to his guest. Of course, by ‘accommodating’ I mean he didn’t bite her face off.

To be honest, the lion seemed just as confused as I’m sure everyone else watching the footage is. You can almost hear him thinking, ‘what the f*ck is this woman doing?’

The Bronx Zoo confirmed the incident had taken place, telling News 4 its staff received a report someone had climbed over the barrier into the lion’s enclosure on Saturday (September 28).

In a statement to the publication, the zoo said:

This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.

It’s unclear what happened to the brazen zoo visitor after the video came to an end, though as no injuries were reported we can only assume she managed to make it out of the lion enclosure unscathed.

The zoo have not stated whether they are going to take any action against the woman in the video, however they made clear they have a zero tolerance policy on trespassing. Social media users have been quick to condemn the intruder for her actions, with many pointing out the animal could have been euthanised if he had ended up injuring her.

One person commented:

This could have become something terrible.

Another responded:

Sadly if the lion did something to her he would be euthanised. So this beautiful animal would have to die for your stupid prank?

Hopefully the woman will be made to see why her stunt was so dangerous and unnecessary.

