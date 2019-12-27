Woman Dresses Her Chihuahuas Up In The Cutest Christmas Outfits

Salem's Finest AKC Chihuahuas

A woman dressed up her 21 Chihuahuas in fancy, festive outfits and it might have been the cutest thing to happen this Christmas.

Because who needs elves when you could have little fluffy creatures dressed as elves?

Britanie Rains, owner of dog breeding company Salem’s Finest AKC Chihuahuas (SFC), in Oregon, US, has made a tradition of getting her pups into the Christmas spirit by dressing them up in adorable outfits each year.

Earlier this month, a dog lover from Wales managed to get an adorable family Christmas photo with his 17 sausage dogs, and while the picture was certainly festive, Britanie’s snap is giving it a run for its money.

Speaking about the festive photo, Britanie told UNILAD:

We dressed them up in Christmas outfits because we do this every year with our active breeding dogs. We have a lot of fun doing it and they enjoy doing it too.

As you can probably imagine, getting more than 20 pups to simultaneously look their best isn’t an easy task, but luckily Britanie’s dogs were on their best behaviour.

The 36-year-old veterinarian admitted getting the dogs dressed was fairly simple – it was choosing their outfits that proved more difficult.

She explained:

The most challenging part was going through the pile of Christmas-themed clothes and finding which outfit would fit which dog I wanted in the photograph.

Once all 21 Chihuahuas were dressed to impress, Britanie arranged them on the sofa and attempted to snap a picture before they broke formation. With wriggly, excitable little dogs involved, however, this proved quite challenging.

Britanie told UNILAD some of the dogs kept jumping off the sofa to be near her, while one of the little pups was insistent on lording over his fellow furry friends from the top of the couch.

The veterinarian commented:

The photo was a bit challenging because some of the Chi’s did jump down and come to me instead of staying on the sofa, but we did eventually get a few good shots of them all in their modelling pose! No one misbehaved, but some wanted to be near me. Anderson, who is on the top of the couch, felt more comfortable being ‘King of the hill’ so we let him stay there.

Check out the photo here:

It took Britanie about an hour to capture the perfect shot of Guinevere, Zoella, Harrison, Laguna, Sonora, Sydnee, Sophia, Holden, Lidiya, Czarina, Viola, Juliyana, Memphis, Ysabella, Charley, Charizma, Willameena, GiaVanni, Dmitry, Xavier and Anderson, but the effort was definitely worth it!

The 36-year-old runs Salem’s Finest AKC Chihuahuas with her husband and three sons, and together the family have made dog lovers across the US happy by breeding and selling the Chihuahuas, with many owners returning to the family to give more pups their forever home.

Hopefully the well-dressed dogs will catch the eye of some deserving new owners!

