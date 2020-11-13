unilad
Woman Finds Huge Tooth On California Beach And No One Knows What It Came From

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Nov 2020 11:15
Missy Tracewell/Facebook

A woman has discovered a tooth the size of her palm that has left people stumped as to what it came from.

Missy Tracewell from Ohio, US, shared a picture of the large tooth on Facebook to show everyone what she’d discovered.

Missy posted the photograph on a page called ‘Hunting Island State Park (SC), Beaufort & Camping (Memories)’ on October 30, and it has since been liked more than 1,000 times.

She captioned the photo, ‘Biggest one yet…found this afternoon on Hunting Island.’ People then commented on the post what they believed the tooth will have once belonged to, with some questioning if it’s that of a megalodon.

The prehistoric sharks are thought to have been around for centuries before becoming extinct around 3.6 million years ago, and would grow to around the size of a school bus.

One person commented on Missy’s post, ‘Megladon tooth….i have several,’ while someone else wrote, ‘I would hate to meet face to face the mouth that it came out of. It had to be a big shark.’

Other’s commented their amazement at the large tooth and their jealousy that Missy managed to find one.

One Facebooker wrote, ‘I’m so jealous!! I have looked and looked, cannot find them,’ as someone else commented, ‘I love finding shark teeth. It’s become my favorite hobby.’

Someone else put, ‘Man I’m SO jealous!! I’m here at hunting Island right now and I’ve found about 48 smaller teeth so far but I’ve never found any that big. I’m so so so jealous.’

Missy told The State newspaper about her own excitement of the discovery, explaining:

I pick it up, and I stand up, and I’m so shocked that I have it in my hand … that I dropped it on the sand.

I’m screaming, and I’m just like a 5-year-old, jumping up and down and I was crying, ‘I cannot believe this. Oh my God I just found a megalodon tooth.’

While Missy is yet to ask an expert for their opinion, she’s pretty confident the tooth is that of a megalodon.

Missy isn’t alone in her supposed megalodon tooth discovery; back in May another woman from South Carolina also found one.

34-year-old Jessica Owens was travelling along the Stono River with her husband when the pair came across the ginormous tooth.

Speaking about the tooth, Jessica told UNILAD, ‘We were in awe. We were not expecting to find anything like that. It really never crossed my mind to be searching for something that large.’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals, Discovery, Life, Now, shark, South Carolina, US

