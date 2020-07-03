Woman Gored By Bison While Trying To Take Its Picture At Yellowstone National Park ABC7/Larsen Family

A California woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close to take a picture.

Advert

Across all of America, the animals of the country’s national parks have been enjoying the free space with less visitors amid the current outbreak. Earlier this year, Yosemite’s wildlife were seen roaming around, whether it be bears climbing trees or sprawling coyotes.

In recent weeks, more campers have been returning to Yellowstone to re-embrace the outdoors. However, while trying to take a snapshot of the local wildlife, one 72-year-old woman found herself on the wrong side of a bison.

You can check out a clip from the incident in the ABC7 report below:

Advert

The incident unfolded on June 25 in the Bridge Bay Campground area of the park in northwest Wyoming. In video footage filmed by the Larsen family, who were camping next to the woman, you can see her try to approach the animal before it eventually charges – at which point the video cuts away.

The nearby family told Fox59 News that the unnamed woman kept ‘provoking’ the animal in a bid to take a photo, before it charged twice, with the first hit reportedly throwing her 10-15 feet in the air.

Bison Yellowstone ABC7 ABC7/Larsen Family

Jenna Larsen said she could ‘hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out’, while Jake Larsen urged that ‘she didn’t get hit in any vital organs, it was two gorge marks on the side of her’.

Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist Chris Geremia explained in a statement that ‘the series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet’.

Bison Yellowstone Fox59 Fox59 News

He added:

Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.

Advert

Subsequent to the goring, the elderly woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via helicopter. As per Yellowstone’s website, the incident remains under investigation and there’s no additional information to share at this time.

The website also urges visitors to remember that wildlife in the park is, by definition, ‘wild… when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space’ and ‘if need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity’.