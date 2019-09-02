Woman Killed By Her Own Pet Rooster

Pexels/Pixabay

An elderly woman from South Australia has died after being attacked by her own pet rooster.

The woman, whose identity has not been released out of respect for her family, was fatally attacked while collecting eggs from the chicken coop in her backyard.

It’s believed the rooster punctured a varicose vein, causing incessant bleeding and ultimately her death.

Wikimedia Commons

The incident has since led to a public warning about the dangers posed by animals which appear to be harmless.

As reported by The Advertiser, forensics expert Professor Roger Byard from Adelaide University has explained how another elderly woman died under similar circumstances after a cat scratched her leg.

Professor Byard’s study into the dangers posed by seemingly harmless animals was recently published in the journal of Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology and focused on the risks for elderly people with varicose veins.

Professor Byard told The Advertiser :

Most importantly I’m trying to get elderly people have varicose veins treated with a simple operation because they are especially vulnerable to being broken, It is not just to animal attack, because we have done studies that show people have just been around their homes and bled to death by knocking their leg and the vein on something.’ For example cats are a very common tripping hazard for the elderly around the house that they may never think of. Cats like to rub against ankles and legs, as well as sit behind people and commonly lead to tripping injuries in the elderly.

Wikimedia Commons

Our thoughts are with the family of this unnamed woman at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.