Woman Makes Dog-Sized Holes In Fence So Labradors Can Spy On People @dopeania/TikTok

Anyone who has ever been fortunate enough to have a dog knows there’s nothing more heart-warming than the welcome you receive from your beloved pet at the end of the day.

Sometimes, though, the excitement can get a little too much, which means there’s barking, jumping and a lot of trying to clamber over walls and gates in a desperate bid to say hello.

But one dog owner has come up with the perfect solution to greet her two beloved Labradors when she arrives home from work, without even having to get through the front door first.

You can check it out here:

A TikTok user who goes by the name of liltroubless shared the adorable video, which shows the two happy dogs running around their garden as their owner returns home. As the woman approaches the front of her house, all you can see is six holes in the wooden fence.

Moments later, the holes are occupied by two sets of wide eyes and two shiny, happy noses poking through.

The carefully cut hole allows the Labs to be able to see through the fence at who would be greeting them on the other side, eliminating any need for them to clamber over the fence.

‘Mommy is home,’ the video is adorably captioned.

Unsurprisingly, the cute video has gone viral, receiving more than 2.3 million likes and more than 20,000 comments.

Many TikTok users were inspired to create their own dog peep holes, while others were simply in awe at the simple but effective hack.

‘Smartest thing ever. You can see but you can’t bark,’ one TikTok user wrote, while a second wrote, ‘Imagine you have a bad day and then you go home to that.’

Another suggested spotting the dogs through the holes was ‘kind of creepy,’ but ‘adorable at the same time.’

I mean, if you’re going to have anyone staring at you through a peep hole, you’d want to be your furry little friend.

‘You need to patent that idea honestly, that is the best thing I’ve ever seen. So cute, but make sure you came out with it if you did. So cool,’ another wrote.

One TikTok user even suggested that she should draw little chalk ghosts on the outside and then do the sheet ghost challenge.